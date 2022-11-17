Odisha: Manifold increase in fake calls to emergency number 108

Bhubaneswar: There has been a manifold increase in the number of fake and obscene calls in Odisha to the emergency helpline number 108.

It is worth mentioning that the helpline number of the Odisha government is toll-free. Since, the number is generally picked up by women, miscreants are even going to the extent of expressing their love on such calls.

The fake calls to emergency number 108 has seen a huge increase in the past few days.

Even though people know that this is an emergency number they are undeterred and engage in such anti-social activities. The fake calls to emergency number 108 is on the rise though women employees engaged in these services regularly complain against these acts, no action is taken in this regards say sources.

It is further noteworthy that due to such fake and obscene calls, the people in need and in emergency situations are unable to avail the services.