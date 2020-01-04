Man Kills Wife

Odisha: Man kills wife, buries body in graveyard; Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jeypore: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Bamunigaon village under Jeypore Sadar Police limits in Odisha’s Karaput district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Bagh of the village.

According to reports, Ramesh, in an inebriated state, asked money to his wife, Damuni Paraja last night. However, he picked a fight with her as she refused to give him money.

In the fit of rage, Ramesh allegedly smashed her head with a grinding stone. She reportedly died on the spot. Later, he alone took his wife’s body in a graveyard near the village and buried her.

The neighbours got suspicious over the incident and alerted her brother and police.

On being information, police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

During interrogation, Ramesh confessed to the crime. Following which, he was arrested, police said.

