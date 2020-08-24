Dhenkanal: A man was arrested for killing his sister-in-law last night while critically injuring his five-year-old niece in Asurabandha village under Bhubana police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The incident took place late last night when all the family members were asleep. The deceased has been identified as Milli Malik. The injured niece Abhisha Malik has been admitted to local hospital.

The accused Rabindra Malik has been arrested by the police, he hacked his sister-in-law with an axe who died on the spot. His niece was criticaly injured in the attack.

Police reached the spot being informed about the incident and arrested Rabindra.