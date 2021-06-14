Odisha: Man arrested for refusing to marry girl after keeping physical relationship

Bhubaneswar: Yet another case or Love Sex Aur Dhokha has been reported from Bhubaneswar. Police has arrested a man and identified him as Arajit Jena, a Data Entry Operator of Rudrapur.

According to reports, Arajit came across with a girl while both of them were working at Patia Government Hospital last year. While Arajit was working as Data Entry Operator, the girl was working as an attendant.

In course of time, they fell in love and assuring to marry her, Arajit introduced the girl with his family members. Besides, he took her to a hotel in Patia and spent the night with her in March last year.

In another occasion, the accused allegedly took the girl to another hotel and kept physical relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her. However, when the girl insisted him for marriage, he changed his mind and stopped speaking with her.

Despite her repeated efforts, Arajit allegedly did not receive her calls and he abused and scolded her whenever he answered the calls.

Forced by his rejection, the girl filed a complaint at Infocity Police station based on which cops arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, medical examinations of the duo have been conducted.

Further investigation is underway.