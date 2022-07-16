Odisha: Man arrested for blackmailing woman through Instagram

Jajpur: A youth was arrested by Bari-Ramachandrapur police of Jajpur district on charges of putting up pictures of young women and making fake IDs, chatting with them on Instagram, threatening to make their obscene photos viral.

The arrested youth has been identified as Sushant Behera of Jantuali village under Bansada Police station limits in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, Sushant had created fake ids on Instagram and blackmailed various young women by having obscene chats with them while he was working in Hyderabad.

A young woman who was the victim of such blackmailing by Behera had lodged a complaint with the police on May 20 in Bari police station of Jajpur district.

The Bari police registered a case after receiving the complaint from the girl and soon initiated an investigation into the matter.

In the process of investigation, Police arrest the accused from Bhubaneswar yesterday after receiving information that he was returning to his village.

The police investigation revealed that the accused youth had blackmailed and harassed multiple young women in the same way.

Meanwhile, he has been forwarded to court today.