Odisha: Low pressure intensifies into well marked low pressure, red warning to 7 districts

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure has intensified into well marked low pressure in North-West Bay of Bengal, which will further intensify into depression in the next 24 hours. As a result of this, there will be heavy rainfall across the state.

Keeping this in mind, alert has been issued to all 30 districts.

Red warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts. There is a possibility of flash flood in these seven districts.

Meanwhile, an orange warning has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in 15 districts, eight districts have been issued yellow warning.

The low-lying areas might get flooded, while there is a chance of landslides in the hilly regions.

IMD has issued red warning in 10 districts, orange warning in 11 districts, and yellow warning in nine districts for 15th August.