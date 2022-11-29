Odisha: IT department continues raids in Padampur for the second day

Padampur: Padampur is on high alert due to the upcoming by-polls. The pressure is intensifying as the election dates looms closer. While the political tension is rising between BJD and BJP, the IT and GST raids are adding fuel to the fire. IT and GST department has been conducting raids since yesterday.

Houses of three well-known people were raided by the income tax department yesterday. Their properties were raided today as well. It is being said that they people who have come under the the scanner of the IT department have close ties with the BJD.

Yesterday evening GST department was active in Padampur. Eight places that were accused of GST evasion were checked.

Raids were conducted on a petrol pump, and a cloth store in Padampur, as well as other business centers in Paikamala and Jharbandh. It is being speculated that the owners of the businesses that have been raided have ties with BJP.

Amidst the election campaigning, the continuous raids have increased the tension among the supporters of both political parties.