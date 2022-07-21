Odisha is no longer India’s best kept secret, says actor R Madhavan

Bhubaneswar: The popular Indian actor, director and producer Ranganathan Madhavan visited Odisha for the first time for the Aquatic Nationals 2022 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

He was accompanied by Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna with whom Madhavan visited different facilities within the Stadium complex including the upcoming Aquatic Centre.

“Odisha is no longer India’s best kept secret, it’s known to all”, said the actor during his visit.

Adding to it, the actor also met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He thanked the Chief Minister for the hospitality and endeavor of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue map of India through his official twitter handle.