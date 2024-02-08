Odisha interim budget 2024 of Rs 1,18,000 crore presented by Finance Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha today presented Odisha Interim Budget 2024 of Rs 1,18,000 Crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

Arukha presented a welfare, growth, development and investment-oriented Annual Budget (Vote-on-Account) in the Odisha Legislative Assembly with an outlay of Rs 2,55,000 crore, which is about 11% more than the Annual Budget, 2023-24.

The term of the 16th Assembly will expire within a few months and General Elections will be held. The Model Code of Conduct for General Elections will come into force after announcement by the Election Commission of India. Customarily, the new Government has the prerogative to formulate new programmes and schemes.

Accordingly, instead of presenting a full‐fledged budget a Vote‐on‐Account Budget has been presented to enable the Government to incur expenditure for the first four months of the financial year 2024‐25 on existing establishment and on‐going schemes and projects.

Here’s complete list of department-wise allocation: