Odisha interim budget 2024 of Rs 1,18,000 crore presented by Finance Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha today presented Odisha Interim Budget 2024 of Rs 1,18,000 Crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

Arukha presented a welfare, growth, development and investment-oriented Annual Budget (Vote-on-Account) in the Odisha Legislative Assembly with an outlay of Rs 2,55,000 crore, which is about 11% more than the Annual Budget, 2023-24.

The term of the 16th Assembly will expire within a few months and General Elections will be held. The Model Code of Conduct for General Elections will come into force after announcement by the Election Commission of India. Customarily, the new Government has the prerogative to formulate new programmes and schemes.

Accordingly, instead of presenting a full‐fledged budget a Vote‐on‐Account Budget has been presented to enable the Government to incur expenditure for the first four months of the financial year 2024‐25 on existing establishment and on‐going schemes and projects.

Here’s complete list of department-wise allocation:

  1. Home department: Rs 8641.27 Crore
  2. General Administration PG (GA): Rs 695.72 Crore
  3. Revenue and Disaster Management (Revenue) Rs 1751.44 Crore
  4. Law: Rs 915.42 Crore
  5. Finance: Rs 66321.89 Crore
  6. Commerce: Rs 195.89 Crore
  7. Works: Rs 10950.00 Crore
  8. Odisha Legislative Assembly: Rs 85.98 Crore
  9. Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare: Rs 13,7.75 Crore
  10. School and Mass Education: Rs 24764.28 Crore
  11. ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes: Rs 5544.18 Crore
  12. Health and Family Welfare: Rs 19729.33 Crore
  13. Housing and Urban Development: Rs 9868.38 Crore
  14. Labour & Employees State Insurance: Rs 310.22 Crore
  15. Sports and Youth Services: Rs 1304.95 Crore
  16. Planning and Convergence: Rs 12043.44 Crore
  17. Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water: Rs 22543.33 Crore
  18. PG & PA: Rs 2.80 Crore
  19. Industries: Rs 807.63 Crore
  20. Water Resources: Rs 13267.40 Crore
  21. Transport: Rs 3096.92 Crore
  22. Forest and environment & Climate Change: Rs 1219.31 Crore
  23. Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment: Rs 7923.87 Crore
  24. Steel and Mines: Rs 464.46 Crore
  25. Information and Public Relations: Rs 145.80 Crore
  26. Excise: Rs 230.22 Crore
  27. Science and Technology: Rs 126.06 Crore
  28. Rural Development: Rs 9330.00 Crore
  29. Parliamentary Affairs: Rs 85.04 Crore
  30. Energy: Rs 3351.72 Crore
  31. Handlooms, Textile & Handicrafts: Rs 261 Crore
  32. Tourism: Rs 817 Crore
  33. Fisheries and ARD: Rs 1937.65 Crore
  34. Co-operation: Rs 2107.99 Crore
  35. Public Enterprises: Rs 11.54 Crore
  36. Women and Child Development: Rs 5015.15 Crore
  37. E & Information Technology: Rs 373.60 Crore
  38. Higher Education: Rs 3469.83 Crore
  39. Skill Development and Technical Education: Rs 1582.76
  40. Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department: Rs 747 Crore
  41. Development of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability: 4698.90 Crore
  42. Revenue and Disaster Management: Rs 3970.29 Crore
  43. Odia Language, Literature and Culture: Rs 219.82
  44. Mission Shakti: Rs 2760.81 Crore
