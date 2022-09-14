Odisha: Inter-state mobile looters gang busted in Cuttack, 3 held

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Cuttack: The Choudwar police apprehended as many as three members of an inter-state mobile looters gang here in the Silver city of Odisha today.

The accused have been identified as Bijay Uttam Yadav, Lakhan Ukanda Mohit and Ukanda Chatru Mohit from  Washim district of Maharashtra.

According to reports, the robbers were following a trick to avoid the police after stealing the mobile phones.

Reportedly, the robbers used to switch off the mobile phones for one year after stealing it to avoid Electrical Surveillance.

It is to be noted here that, Electrical Surveillance is a method used by the police or investigative agencies to trace out the theft electrical appliances or devices.

However, the Cops nabbed the inter-state mobile looters and seized as many as fifty-eight mobile phones from their possession.

Besides, the police have also seized 4 bikes, duplicate invoice copy and a fake stamp seal from their possession.

The looters gang was planning to sell the stolen mobile phones in Choudwar, informed Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra.

It is to be noted that on September 11 the Pahala police had apprehended as many as five members of a dacoit gang during night patrolling in the capital city of Odisha. Later, they were forwarded to the Court.

 

