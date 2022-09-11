Dacoit gang busted in Bhubaneswar, 5 members arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Pahala police has apprehended as many as five members of a dacoit gang during night patrolling yesterday night in the capital city of Odisha.

The accused have been identified as Pintu Dash, Ayub Khan, Balaram Nayak, SK Sarif and Bikran Jena.

According to reports, the accused dacoit gang members were planning for a big loot and they were having a meeting

regarding the robbery in an under-construction house in Atalagada area under Pahala police station limits.

The Pahala police, which had the knowledge about the dacoit gang’s whereabouts, immediately raided the location.

In course of the raid, the cops were successful in apprehending five members of the dacoit gang. However, one member of the gang managed to escape from the spot.

The team of police also seized a toy gun, cash, several other deadly weapons and 2 two-wheelers from their possession.

All the dacoit gang members, during police interrogation, confessed regarding their loots and thefts. Besides, they also revealed that several cases are pending against them at different police stations in Bhubaneswar, said sources.

Meanwhile, the arrested dacoit gang members have been forwarded to the court today.