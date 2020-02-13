Odisha HSC examinees to get text books just 4 days before exam?

Cuttack: As per an official letter issued by the District Education Officer, Cuttack, the distribution of textbooks for the Class IX and X SC and ST students is yet to be done. Point to be noted that while the HSC exam is going to start on February 19, 2020, how the students of Class X will prepare for the Board examination after getting the books just before a few days of the examination.

As we can see, the letter has been issued on Dt.3 February 2020. The letter includes a schedule which includes the dates of handing over of the books to the headmasters of the schools. which they will distribute to the SC and ST students of Class IX and X in their schools.

The distribution of textbooks to the headmasters of the Schools will be done in between 12 February and 15 February as can be seen in the letter. While this schedule is okay with the Class IX students, how the books will help the SC, ST students of Class X, who will appear the Annual HSC examination on February 19.

As mentioned in the letter the headmasters of CMC, Cuttack Sadar will be handed over the books on 15th February. So, even if after receiving the books, they will distribute the books on the same day, till the SC, ST students will have only four days left to prepare for the examinations with the books.