Cuttack: It is not what and how much you have is important, but the wiliness to give what you have is important. Shyam Sundar Dehuri, a native of Talapada village in Sambalpur district, maybe doing the job of a Home Guard and earning less amount of money, but his heart is full of love and willingness to give or help others due to which he has done something great beyond his duty.

Shyam Sundar Dehuri, who is working as Home Guard at Redhakhol Police Station, reportedly donated some amount of his salary to two minor orphan girls namely Salini and Rani of Kadalibadi in Athagarh area of Cuttack district.

When he came to know that Salini and Rani are facing hardships for their survival following the death of their parents, Dehuri contacted them personally and donated Rs 5000 to the orphan girls.

Meanwhile, Dehuri’s act of kindness and compassion to help has been hailed by everyone in the area.