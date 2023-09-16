Odisha: Hirakud Dam opens 4 more sluice gates, flood water being released through 26 gates

Sambalpur: Due to continuous rain in the upper catchment area, four more gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened on Saturday. Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due to heavy rain expected in the upper catchment area.

The Hirakud dam authorities opened four more sluice gates on Friday to release the flood waters. Presently, the flood water is being released from a total of 26 sluice gates.

On Friday, the Hirakud dam released this season’s floodwater into Mahanadi river through 22 sluice gates. The people in the low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river bed.

The Meteorological department has predicted that the state will remain dry today and tomorrow, with rain expected to return on the 18th. The forecast includes the possibility of heavy rain in specific areas, including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, and Ganjam districts.

The Meteorological Center has also issued a yellow warning for several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall on the 19th.

Over the past four days, Odisha has experienced an average rainfall of 110.5 mm due to the influence of this low-pressure system. This marks a substantial 231% increase compared to the normal rainfall of 33.4 mm during this period.