Odisha: Hirakud Dam opens 10 more sluice gates, flood water being released through 16

Sambalpur: Due to continuous rain in the upper catchment area, ten more gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened on Friday. Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due to heavy rain expected in the upper catchment area.

The Hirakud dam authorities opened ten (10) more sluice gates on Friday to release the flood waters. Presently, the flood water is being released from a total of 16 sluice gates.

On Thursday, the Hirakud dam released this season’s floodwater into Mahanadi river through six sluice gates. The people in the low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river bed.

A cyclone is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal during the first week of October. International meteorologist of AccuWeather, Jason Nicholls has tweeted about the possibility of cyclone during the first week of October.

As per his predictions, a low low pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal by the end of September. This storm is likely to intensify into a cyclone in October. There lies a possibility of disturbance in the Bay of Bengal during the first week of October. This prediction aligns with favourable conditions in the region, as mentioned by Jason Nicholls.

Some additional scientific models also suggest the possibility of formation of a cyclone in October over the Bay of Bengal. These models indicate the formation of a low pressure area over the North Eastern Bay of Bengal.