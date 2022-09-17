Odisha: Heavy rainfall expected from September 18 to 20

Bhubaneswar: Another low pressure is expected to affect the state very soon. There is also a high possibility of cyclonic circulation on September 18. This circulation is expected to turn into a low pressure in the next 48 hours. IMD has predicted that a low pressure might form over North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal.

The state is expected to see heavy rainfall on September 18 and 19. Seven to 11 cm rainfall is being predicted.

There is a high possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 20.

Yellow warning has been issued in seven districts on September 18, and in 12 districts on September 19.

The amount of rainfall is expected to increase and the number of places that might get rainfall is also expected to get higher. With regard to this, five districts have been issued yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Along with that, yellow warning has been issued in 16 other districts for heavy rainfall.