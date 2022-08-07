floods in malkangiri
Floods In Malkangiri

Odisha: Heavy Rain In Malkangiri Submerges MV-37 Bridge

Malkangiri: Incessant rainfall has caused the MV-37 Bridge on Malkangiri-Balimela road to be flooded.

Rainwater has been flowing about 5 feet over this bridge in Karukonda block constantly, effectively stopping any transport or road communication.

Multiple vehicles have been sighted on either side of the bridge. Since this is a low-lying bridge, another high-level bridge has been constructed nearby.

However, due to the lack of an approach road, people have been unable to reach the villages connected by the bridge and are struggling.

General public has been suffering since the last five years due to the negligence of the contractors.

