Odisha health secretary urges people not to visit Outdoor of Cuttack Cancer Hospital

Cuttack: In the wake of surge in COVID 19 cases in SCB Medical and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Hospital, Odisha Health secretary Pradipta Mohapatra has urged outdoor patients to not to visit these hospitals in Cuttack district of Odisha.

In the last three days, as many as 113 patients from the Acharya Harihara Regional Cancer hospital and 25 from SCB Medical had been tested positive for COVID 19.

An important meeting was held today at Cuttack SCB in this regard. Following the meeting the health secretary urged people not to visit the outdoors of the two hospitals to keep Coronavirus at bay.

It was further said that admission to these medicals will be allowed only after conducting Corona test. Also, Police will keep a vigil on crowd in different counters of the hospitals.

As per reports, antigen tests to commence in three hospitals of Cuttack district from Tuesday. ICMR has nodded for the same. Antigen kits will be brought from Pune. With this test Covid status of a person can be found merely within half an hour.