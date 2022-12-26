Odisha Health Director writes to Center for Covid vaccine doses

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the surge of Covid cases in various parts of the world, the Odisha government is taking various steps to stop the spread of the disease.

It is noteworthy that, out of the 3.25 Crore beneficiaries in Odisha only 41 percent people have taken the precaution or booster dose.

The Health and Family Welfare Director said that the Government of Odisha has written to the Center for supply of adequate stock of vaccines.

The Health Director asked the Center for more vaccines so that the State could resume vaccination. It is further worth mentioning that, vaccination is now underway only in private hospitals.