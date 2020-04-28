Migrant Odias To Get Free Food & Many More Things At Temporary Medical Camps

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to provide food and hygiene kits to the migrant Odias after they return to the State.

According to a letter written by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to the Panchayati Raj Department, all the migrant Odias will be kept at different Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) set up across the State where they will be provided with food and hygiene kits. According to sources, the State government will spend Rs 1980 per person.

As per the letter, food expenditure of Rs 120 per adult per day will be provided for 14 days while the amount will be Rs 100 for those who are below 14 years of age.

The registered returnees will be given food four times a day which includes breakfast (8 AM to 9 AM), lunch (12.30 PM to 2 PM), evening tea and snacks (5PM), and dinner (7.30 PM to 9 PM).

Apart from food, each one of them would get a personal hygiene kit of worth Rs 300. The hygiene kit includes toothbrush, toothpaste, tongue cleaner, soaps, oil, razor, masks, sanitary pad, mug, bottle, bucket and etc.

Moreover, two each bed sheets and pillow covers will be purchased for each bed at the TMCs.

The State government has made it mandatory for those who will return to Odisha after lockdown to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the TMCs created across the State.