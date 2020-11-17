Odisha Govt official held for swindling Rs 5.54 lakh

Odisha Govt official held for swindling Rs 5.54 lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: Police on Tuesday arrested a State government official for allegedly swindling of Rs 5.54 lakh from Raruan Tehsil office in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The accused official has been identified as Bisweswar Giri. He is currently posted as a senior clerk at the Sub-Collector’s office in Karanjia in the district.

As per reports, Giri was earlier posted as a clerk at Raruan Tehsil office. On November 30,2020, the Raruan Tehsildar lodged a complaint against Giri alleging him swindling of Rs 5.54 lakh from the Tehsil office during his tenure.

Based on the Tehsildar’s complaint, Raruan police registered a case against Giri under section 409 of IPC and arrested him today.

The accused official will be forwarded to the court after his medical examination. Further investigation is under way, a senior official said.

