Odisha govt launches NUA-O scholarship; UG, PG students to get financial assistance of thousands

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA) Odisha scholarship scheme for the Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) students of the state, informed 5T chairman VK Pandian.

Under the NUA Odisha scholarship scheme, each male student of UG and PG will get a scholarship of Rs 9,000 annually and each female student will receive Rs 10,000. However, the male students belonging to SC/ST and Nirman Shramik (construction worker) families will get Rs 10,000, while the female students of the categories will receive Rs 11,000 annually.

According to Pandian, a budget of Rs 385 crore for the fiscal years 2023–24 to 2025–26 has been sanctioned for the NUA Odisha scholarship scheme, which aims at providing youth with opportunities for ongoing skill development, reskilling, and upskilling.

The 5T Chairman while attending in a Nua-O program at N.C Autonomous College in Jajpur said that discounts for the students are available on bus, train and air travel.

Pandian also gave tips to the students saying that the Chief Minister is working to increase the confidence of the students. If you have confidence, you will go a long way in life. Participating in the competition is important, not winning.

He further said that the Nua-O program will help in the development of talent.