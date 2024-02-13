Odisha Government announces Nua O scholarship for Plus 2 and Plus 3 students

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government announced the Nua O scholarship for Plus 2 and Plus 3 students on Tuesday, said reliable reports in this regard.

The students of the Plus 2 and Plus 3 courses will get Nua O scholarships from the Odisha government under the Nua O scheme.

The same was announced by the 5T Chairman and Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian. The announcement was made in the Jajpur district of Odisha.

Reliable reports say that, girls will get more money that is Rs.10,000, and the boys will get Rs.9000 each. Further it is worth mentioning that, students whose parents pay income tax or are permanent government employees, will not be eligible to get scholarship under this scheme.

Reports say between February 20 and 25, the Odisha government will transfer the scholarship amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The Odisha 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian is slated to visit Jajpur district and review developmental work in the area.

The 5T Chairman shall address a gathering and informed the public and youth about the objectives and goals of CM Naveen Patnaik. While addressing gathering, Pandian has emphasized that the CM has been working incessantly towards women empowerment in Odisha and constituency has a special place in his heart.

V K Pandian said no state in the country has such a scheme where scholarships are given to around 95 per cent of the students. This scheme shall be beneficial to lure the young voters towards the party.