Odisha Govt Issues New Guidelines For Independence Day 2020

Bhubaneswar: With less than a week to go for Independence Day 2020, preparations are underway across the country and authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag by the guest after 9 am, playing of the National anthem, speech by the guest explaining the significance of Independence Day and exhorting the audience to work for the unity and integrity of the country, singing of the national Anthem etc. will be part of the celebration.

The guests should include around 15 to 20 Covid warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc, in the ceremony as recognition of their noble service in fight against Covid-19 pandemic, said a letter written to all Collectors and SPs by the Home Department.

On 11 August, the Odisha Government issued guidelines for the Independence Day Celebrations:

After 9 AM, the National Flag shall be unfurled by the chief guest (to be intimated separately by Home Dept) followed by playing the National Anthem

Only one / two police contingent to participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the Chief Guest during the celebration

There will be no parade / marchpast

There will be no participation by the general public. Only limited number of guests (around 50 to 75) may be invited to the celebration, using e-invites, including 15 to 20 Covid warriors (including doctors, health workers, sanitation workers)

It is imperative that social distancing norms and mask wearing are to be followed strictly by those attending the function.

The venue must be well sanitised and a hand sanitiser available at the entrance

Tree plantations and online essay/quiz contests may be held to mark the occasion.

Similar guidelines/procedure may also be followed for celebration of the Independence Day at block and Gram Panchayat levels, the letter reads.