Odisha Govt increases bed strength of Jajpur DHH

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has increased the bed strength of Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) from 330 to 420.

According to the notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the decision to increase the bed strength was taken with aim to provide affordable and quality healthcare to the general public.

“In order to provide affordable & quality healthcare to the general public and in view of the change in the norms of NMC for a teaching hospital with a 100 MBBS intake capacity, the government, after careful consideration, has been pleased to enhance the bed strength of DHH, Jajpur (which will be the teaching hospital for Jajati Keshari MCH, Jajpur) from 330 to 420,” read the notification of Health Department.