Odisha Govt Includes Revenue and Disaster Management Dept Under ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative

Bhubaneswar: With an aim for effective implementation of various schemes meant for the beneficiaries of the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday included the Revenue and Disaster Management Department under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the initiative during a special programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan here in the evening on February 26.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “I am delighted to launch the “Mo Sarkar” Initiative today for Revenue and DM Department. With this, all the Tehsils and Registration Offices of the State, which provide more than 70 lakh public services to citizens, now come tinder this initiative.”

“I am glad that, through the new Portal, more than 2 lakh Citizens have applied for various certificates and 1.35 lakh Citizens have received their certificates without visiting any Govt office. The Revenue and DM Department is way ahead in adopting Five-T Initiatives and perfectly ready to embrace Mo Sarkar. The State Government has abolished all types of fees for obtaining Miscellaneous and Caste certificates. This will directly benefit around 50 Lakh Citizens including Students, who apply for various certificates annually,” CM added.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said that the Department is fully prepared and committed to fulfilling the obligations of Mo Sarkar.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian were also present on this occasion.

After launching the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on Gandhi Jayanti last year, the state government has decided to cover all the departments under the initiative by March 5.