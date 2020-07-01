Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to ensure special attention to the front line workers in fight against COVID-19, saying them “who are rendering tireless service while being vulnerable to infect themselves”.

The State govt on Wednesday decided to maintain and monitor a separate database for elected representatives and service providers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Health Department today asked all district collectors to start the process. A team of two to three persons (including a doctor) at district level will monitor this while at State level, the IT Department and the Outgoing Call Centre will monitor it.

The monitoring will be on two counts i.e. contact with treating facility to ensure special attention in treatment, service and timely referral, if required and contact with family members to assure and update on patient’s status and address concerns, if any.

“The team will similarly monitor all ICU cases to ensure that treatment protocol is followed and families are kept in the loop. For all such cases daily call to treating facility and periodic call to family is to be ensured. As it is essential that our service providers and people’s representatives feel cared for and protected, the above directions are to be implemented with immediate effect,” read an official notification of the Health Department.