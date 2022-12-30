Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in IPS cadre, 3 officials promoted to DIG rank
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre. It also promoted three senior officers to the DIG rank.
As per the notification issued by the Home Department, Jagatsinghpur SP Akhilesvar Singh was promoted to the grade of DIG of Police and is transferred as DIG, SAP.
Likewise, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai has been promoted to the grade of DIG of Police and is transferred as DIG, Angul.
Similarly, Bhadrak SP Charansingh Meena has been promoted to the grade of DIG of Police ad is transferred and posted as DIG Fire Service and Home Guards.
Here is the list of other IPS officers who have been given new postings today:
- Balasore SP Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra is transferred and posted as Angul SP.
- Jajpur SP Rahul PR transferred and posted as Jagatsinghpur SP.
- Angul SP Jagmohan Meena transferred and posted as Ganjam SP.
- Dhenkanal SP L.Divya transferred and posted as SP, Vigilance.
- Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar transferred and posted as Sundergarh SP.
- Kandhamal SP Vinit Agarwal transferred and posted as Jajpur SP.
- Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli transferred and posted as Bhadrak SP.
- Sundergrh SP Sagarika Nath transferred and posted as Balasore SP.
- Baliguda SDPO Gundala Reddy R transferred and posted as Nuapada SP.
- Malkangiri SP Suvendu Patra transferred and posted as Kandhamal SP.
- Kesinga SDPO Abhinav Sonkar transferred and posted as Koraput SP.
- SP Special Branch Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra transferred and posted as Dhenkanal SP.