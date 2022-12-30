Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in IPS cadre, 3 officials promoted to DIG rank

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre. It also promoted three senior officers to the DIG rank.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, Jagatsinghpur SP Akhilesvar Singh was promoted to the grade of DIG of Police and is transferred as DIG, SAP.

Likewise, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai has been promoted to the grade of DIG of Police and is transferred as DIG, Angul.

Similarly, Bhadrak SP Charansingh Meena has been promoted to the grade of DIG of Police ad is transferred and posted as DIG Fire Service and Home Guards.

Here is the list of other IPS officers who have been given new postings today: