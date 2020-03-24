Photo: Govt of Odisha

Odisha govt directs transferred employees to join in 48 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday directed the transferred government employees to join at their place of posting within 48 hours.

Action will be taken against those who don’t follow the orders, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson.

Besides, the state government has directed that employees who feel unwell due to symptoms of novel coronavirus should leave workplace and avail home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

It has been decided to grant commuted leave without production of medical certificate to those officials who are above 50 years of age and have underlying conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal disease, heart disease and other life-threatening illness for a period up to April 4.

Related News

COVID 19 symptoms seen in 100 people in Odisha

Odisha’s Gopalpur Port operations run normally

Coronavirus scare: Puri Shankaracharya, 14 disciples in home…

36 bikes, 2 cars booked in Khodha town of Odisha for…

Bagchi said the government has issued an order for immediate stoppage of all construction works across the state except construction work for health facilities and works related to COVID-19.

It has empowered all the district collectors and all municipal commissioners, all executive officers of urban local bodies, as the case may be for home delivery of pensions and PDS to the beneficiaries, he added.

As on 12 noon Tuesday, 110 samples were sent for COVID-19 examination and reports of all the samples have been obtained. No new positive case found.

There are two positive coronavirus cases in Odisha as of now, Bagchi said.

You might also like
State

COVID 19 symptoms seen in 100 people in Odisha

State

Odisha’s Gopalpur Port operations run normally

State

Coronavirus scare: Puri Shankaracharya, 14 disciples in home quarantine

State

36 bikes, 2 cars booked in Khodha town of Odisha for violating ‘Lock…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.