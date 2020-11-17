Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday approved four industrial projects worth of Rs 464.72 crore. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, gave in-principle approval to the projects in the metal and metal downstream and food processing sectors.

These four industrial projects are expected to create 873 employment opportunities in the state, informed an official.

A Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic metres initiated by Galax Industries Private Limited was approved by SLSWCA.

It proposed to invest Rs 93 crore for the project to be set up at Malipada in Khorda district, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 310 persons.

A 120 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA)/Ethanol and 4 MW cogeneration power plant in Khorda and Nayagarh against an investment of Rs 151.72 crore got the nod. It will generate potential employment opportunities for over 300 persons.

The government also approved a proposal of Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited’s new unit at Lathikata in Sundergarh to set up a pellet plant of 1.6 MTPA capacity with an investment of Rs 120 crore. It will generate potential employment opportunities for over 195 persons.

A 4 MTPA Slurry Pipeline project from its proposed Beneficiation Plant at Koira to the pellet plant at Lathikata in Sundergarh initiated by Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited also got the nod. It would be set up at an investment of Rs 100 crore, which will generate an employment opportunity for more than 68 persons, said the official.

The state has attracted over Rs 1,19,214.72 crore worth of new investments with potential employment opportunities for over 54,131 persons since February 2020.

(IANS)