Odisha Govt appoints officers to take care of Odisha people stranded in other states

Odisha Govt appoints officers to take care of Odisha people stranded in other states

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government appointed Nodal officers with state wise allocation to take care of the people from Odisha stranded outside the state, a Govt. order reads.

Due to complete lock down in the country for Coronavirus pandemic, many workers from different states could not travel back and are stuck at different places in the country.

In order to take care of those people stranded in other states and are in distress, Govt of Odisha has appointed the Nodal Officers.