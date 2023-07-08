Odisha Govt appoints Expert Committee to select 1st VC of Odia Univ

Bhubaneswar: To ensure excellence in academia the Government of Odisha has appointed an Expert Committee to select the first Vice-Chancellor for the Odia University at at Satyabadi, in Puri district of Odisha. It was informed in a tweet by the Odisha Higher Education Department on Saturday.

“The Government has appointed an Expert Committee to select the first Vice-Chancellor for the prestigious Odia University. This significant step aims to ensure excellence in leadership and academia for the institution,” reads the tweet shared by the Higher Education Department of Odisha on its official Twitter handle.

The foundation stone for the Odia University had been laid by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik back in 2018.

The Chief Secretary reviewed preparation for opening of Odia University. The Review includes infrastructure development, appointment of VC and other officers, faculty engagement, curriculum design and other administrative arrangements, the Higher Education Dept had tweeted earlier this week.

Also read: Odisha CM Approves Design Of Odia Language University