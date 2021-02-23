Bhubaneswar: The presentation of the Works Department on the design of Odia Language University at Satyabadi, in Puri district of Odisha was approved by a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

The university will come up in Satyabadi of Puri district. The university is being established in such a manner that it will bring students close to nature, peace, calmness and serenity similarly to Satyabadi Bana Vidyalaya.

Odia Language University will offer postgraduate courses in Odia language and literature. It will also facilitate research on literary criticism, the evolution of East Indian language scripts, historical scripts, archaeology and translation into and from Odia and will encourage research, development and promotion of the Odia language.

The design of the University was approved at a high-level meeting presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian conducted the meeting. Among other dignitaries who were present in the meeting were, Satyabadi MLA Umakanta Samantaray, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and other senior officials.