Odisha Govt announces Odia film ‘Delivery Boy’ tax-free

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Monday announced the Odia film ‘Deliver Boy’ Tax-free. CM Naveen Patnaik approved the said proposal today and the film was announced tax-free.

Directed by Aswini Tripathy and produced by Jyotiranjan Mohanty, ‘Delivery Boy’ dwells upon the struggle of a delivery boy, who use to deliver parcels at the door step.

When it comes to the plot of the film a delivery boy gets killed in a road accident. Later, his collegues fought for justice for the deceased boy to finally get justice. The film has also tried to educate people on road safety.

Buddhaditya Mohanty, Shailendra Samantray, Sushanta Dasmohapatra, Priyambada and Suryamayee have acted in the major roles of the film.

It is to be noted that recently Odisha government had also made Hindi film ‘Zwigato’ tax free.