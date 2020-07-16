Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced 14-day complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight, said State chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Shops selling grocery, vegetables, milk to remain open from 6AM till 1PM during the 14-day long lockdown, Tripathy said while briefing the media here at 8.30 PM this evening.

The decision for complete lockdown was taken as these four districts accounted for two third of total Covid-19 cases in the state while the Rourkela Municipal Corporation area registered 90 percent of total Covid cases in Sundargarh district, he said.

During the lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed and mobility of people restricted, with following exemptions:

Government of India establishments

i. Defence

ii. Central Armed Police Forces

iii. Treasury including Pay & Accounts Offices, Financial Advisers and Field Offices of the Comptroller General of Accounts with bare minimum staff

iv. Central Government offices on emergency duty

v. Post Offices

vi. Telecom Services including their maintenance offices and’ movement of, associated personnel

vii. National Informatics Centre

viii. Early Warning Agencies including IMD

ix. Customs clearance at ports, airports land border; GSTN; and MCA 21 Registry, with bare minimum staff

x. Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff.

Government of Odisha establishments

xi. DisasterManagementestablishments

xii. State Government officials on emergenry duty

xiii. District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government

Officials on emergency duty

Utilities and Essential Seruices

xiv. All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of arnbulance and all medical personnel including Doctors & Paramedics

xv. Water supply. sanitation and sewerage workers

xvi. Power generation, transmission and distribution

Transport

xrii. Movement of air, sea and rail transport. Operations of Airports, Railway Stations, Bus Terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities

xviii. Road transport and movement of transiting vehicles on”hi(lhways

xix. Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded rc(. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airpofts, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road

Vesetables, Food & Grocery

xxi. Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am to 1 pm

xxii. Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items’by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc.

Economic and Other activities

xxiii. Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary ‘ Services and allied activities

xxiv. All industrial units, factories and construction activities

xxv. IT/ITeS units with bare minimum staff for critical operations

xxvi Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel

xxvii. Dhabas along National and State Highways/ major roads for takeaway only

xxviii Petrol pumps, CNG Stations and LPG, including their bottling, distribution and retail outlets

xxix. Operations of E-commerce establishments such as Flipkart, Amazon etc including their warehousing and delivery activities

xxx Print and Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/ district Police

xxxi Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority