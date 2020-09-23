Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of Odisha in a notification to all hospitals in the State has discouraged conducting COVID-19 test after death to avoid undue delay in release of body and prevent harassment to the bereaved family.

In the notification,it has been stated that all the hospitals in the state both private or government treating COVID patients are directed to submit the death report of the COVID positive persons along with the copy of the bedhead tickets, investigation reports and the COVID test status to the Director of the Health Services, Odisha within 48 hours of the death for the purpose of the state level death audit.

All deaths of COVID positive patients are audited at state-level to determine the cause of death.

All hospitals have also been directed to record all the pre-existing diseases with signs and symptoms at the time of admission along with the related investigation reports and to submit them to the State Level Committee accompanied with the name and contact number of the treating physician.