Bhuabaneswar: A total of 777 tankers/containers carrying 14294.141 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 13 deficit states in the country. More are leaving today.

During last 24 days, as many as 71 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1157.422MT, 211 from Dhenkanal with 3366.7 MT, 198 from Jajpur with 4047.037 MT and 297 from Rourkela with 5722.982MT.

A total of 236 tankers with 4642.129 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 204 tankers with 3464.269 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 22 tankers filled with 408.087 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 113 tankers filled with 2121.722 MT of oxygen. 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 399.282 MT of oxygen filled in 26 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 47 tankers have carried around 921.851 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 58nos of tankers with 1025.48 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi.

As many as four tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, six tankers with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, three tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar and two tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 24 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring.District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka and other states.