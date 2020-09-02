odisha asks ugc for extension
Pic Credits: DNA

Odisha Government Requests UGC To Extend Exams Completion Deadline

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government requests University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline for completion of all Undergraduate (UG) and Post-graduate (PG)final semester/year examinations. 

The UGC has given a deadline till September 30 which according to the State government the deadline will be difficult to adhere to, given the present Covid and flood situation in Odisha.

The Odisha government has asked for an extension till October 10.

This will ensure scheduling of exams with at least one day gap so that exam centres can be sanitized properly, added the Higher Education Department. 

You might also like
State

Man Hacked To Death For Opposing Illegal Liquor Sale In Choudwar

State

Details On ‘Psycho Lady’ In Aditya Dash Death Case Revealed By Close Aide…

State

Kangaroo Court In Odisha’s Angul, Youth Punished Severely

State

Body Of Youth Recovered From Hotel Room In Dhenkanal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7