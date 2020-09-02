Bhubaneswar: Odisha government requests University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline for completion of all Undergraduate (UG) and Post-graduate (PG)final semester/year examinations.

The UGC has given a deadline till September 30 which according to the State government the deadline will be difficult to adhere to, given the present Covid and flood situation in Odisha.

The Odisha government has asked for an extension till October 10.

This will ensure scheduling of exams with at least one day gap so that exam centres can be sanitized properly, added the Higher Education Department.