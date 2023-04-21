Odisha gets relief from scorching heat, mercury drops below 40 Degree C

Bhubaneswar: After experiencing scorching heat and boiling at above 40-degree celsius, Odisha got relief from the heat wave on Friday. The temperature has dropped below 40 degree C in all the cities of the State today as per the MeT department report.

As per the latest report issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar no towns or cities have recorded temperature above 40 degree C today.

Jharsuguda, the western Odisha town that boiled at 43 or 44 Degree C in the last few days, recorded 38.6 Degree C. Similarly, Baripada, which also broke a few records in the last few days by witnessing scorching heat, recorded 37.4 degree C today.

The capital city recorded 36.1 degree C while Cuttack recorded 34.0 degree C. Besides, many places in Odisha received light to moderate rainfall.

Here is the list of temperature recorded at different stations of the State today i.e. on April 21, 2023.