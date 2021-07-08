Odisha: Gambling den busted in Jharsuguda Jungle, 18 arrested

Jharsuguda: In a surprise raid, Brajrajnagar police have busted a gambling den operating near Madhupur jungle under Brajrajnagar police limits of Jharsuguda district and arrested 18 persons.

The police have seized Rs 1.14 lakh cash, 1 Bolero, 8 motorcycles and playing cards which was operating near the Madhupur Jungle in Brajrajnagar.

Acting on a tip-off, the Brajrajnagar IIC, GandhiChhak police station in-charge and Rampur police station station in-charge raided the gambling den operated in the jungle and nabbed them on the spot.

