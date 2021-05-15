Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday constituted four special teams to inspect the ICU wards of the Covid hospitals in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The decision came after the Health and Family Welfare Department received a number of complaints about the non-availability of ICU beds for critical patients.

The SCB Medical College formed special teams each comprising two doctors in Bhubaneswar and one other team with two members to conduct inspection at Covid hospitals in Cuttack.

Sources said the teams will visit the hospitals and collect information regarding the patients health condition admitted in the ICUs.

Patients having no requirement of critical support would be shifted to other wards so that other needy patients can be allotted the beds.

It may be mentioned, around 79 per cent of the ICU beds are occupied in the private Covid hospitals in Twin cities.