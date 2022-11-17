Odisha: Former Indian Ambassador passes away

Abasar Beuria a former Indian Ambassador passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
indian ambassador passes away

Bhubaneswar: The former Indian ambassador Abasar Beuria, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Abasar Beuria had suffered a cardiac arrest and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last.

Related News

Odisha: Youth posts nude pictures of minor on social media,…

Yet another woman commits suicide in Bhubaneswar!

Odisha: Government employee commits suicide in Bhubaneswar

Woman arrested in Bhubaneswar for duping people

He was aged around 80 years. He had been admitted to the hospital late at night yesterday said sources.

Beuria was the Indian ambassador to various countries across the world. Before getting through Indian Foreign Service (IFS) he was employed as a bank manager and a professor.

It is worth mentioning that after retirement, he was engaged in various developmental activities across the country.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.