Odisha: Forfeiture Of Property Worth Rs.1.32 Cr In NDPS Case

Khurda: Seizure of property in NDPS (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case under the provision of NDPS Act.

There is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in last six years).

In this case, contraband brown sugar weighing 1 kg 227 gram, one Pulsar motorcycle and other incriminating materials were seized.

The accused have been identified as Sk Jamsed aka Jamal, Sk Mumtaz aka Pintu of Haladipadia Basti under Laxmisagar police station in Khordha district.

They are habitual drug trafficker having interstate and inter-district links.

Financial investigation was conducted in which illegally properties worth of Rs.1.32 Crores acquired by out of illegal contraband brown sugar business have been identified and seized.

A detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of illegal drugs business was sent to the office of Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata.

Honorable Competent Authority, Kolkata under NDPS Act has been pleased to pass order

to forfeiture of huge amount of property worth of Rs.1.32 Crores seized in NDPS Act.

Competent Authority is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act to pass order for forfeiture of such illegally acquired property.

Seized properties include one three storied building, plots etc. The properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within last six years in his name as well as in the name of his mother Anima Bibi.

It is worthwhile to mention that the above noted drug peddler was also involved in the

following similar cases earlier:

1. STF PS case No. 05/2022 U/s. 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985

2. Balianta PS Case No. 194 dated 3.7.2021 U/s. 21© NDPS Act,1985.

3. Lalbag PS Case No. 22/2020 U/s. 21(b) NDPS Act, 1985