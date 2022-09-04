Odisha: Forester, Forest guard suspended over death of elephant in Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: The forest department on Sunday suspended two forest officials over the death of the 25-year-old female elephant that was killed after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Ghagara Munda village of Mahabirod range in Dadaraghati forest section of Dhenkanal district in Odisha on Aug 28, 2022.

The suspended officials have been identified as Forester Kumar Behera and Forest Guard Swarnaprabha Sethi.According to reports, Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Chand Gogineni suspended both the forest officials for dereliction in duty.

It is to be noted that, earlier in February this year, another female elephant had been electrocuted to death near Goudapali road at Alekhpur village under Ambabhona block in Bargarh district.

Reportedly, the female elephant was estimated to be around 15 to 16 years.

It is to be noted that in an aim to protect wildlife in newly-allocated coal block areas, Odisha government decided to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan with help of national level institution. This was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in August this year.

It was decided to prepare the plan through national level institutes like Wildlife Institute of India or Indian Institute of Science. Mahapatra directed to prepare the plan as per national guidelines in a time bound manner.

The plan will be prepared for the newly allotted coal blocks including Utkal E, Radhikapur East, Radhikapur West, and Naini. Their probable impact areas are Chhendipada, Kaniha, Jarpada ranges of Angul forest division and Reamal range of Deogarh forest division.

The chief secretary instructed officials concerned to work out the comprehensive plan for protection and conservation of wildlife, and mitigation of the adverse impact of coal mining on movement of elephants.

Due to diversion of forest lands for coal mining, movement of elephants is likely to disturb. So, to address the issue and how elephant habitation will not be disrupted, the wild life management plan will be prepared.

(With inputs from IANS)