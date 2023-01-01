Odisha: Garden of Lok Seva Bhawan to be opened on public holidays

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday announced that the garden of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be opened for the public on all government holidays in the month of January, 2023.

The people can enjoy the New Year and visit the flower garden, which is now full of a variety of flowers.

The garden will be accessible for the public from 4 pm to 6 pm, except for the fourth Saturday.