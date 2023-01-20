Odisha Fire Service bagged the Scoch Award: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire Service got the prestigious Scoch Award for its fire service that it rendered in 2022.Under the able leadership of DGP Fire Service Santosh Kumar Upadhaya IPS, the Fire Service provided different type of services during natural disaster, fire mishap etc. The award was for the Agnisamaseva.

It is to be noted that Govt of Odisha envisaged policy decision to enable technical processing of all fire safety recommendations and issue of fire safety certificates in 2021 as mandate under 5T and to ensure transparency.

All officers of Odisha fire service were declared as authorised officers for various category of buildings etc. All fire safety recommendations and fire safety certificates are issued from system online within stipulated timeframe.

Odisha is one of very few states in adopting this technology. In agnishamseva portal all applications are uploaded online by customers along with requisite building plans etc.

Odisha fire service competed for Skoch award under category of General administration with subcategory of Technology enablement. Amongst 2000 participants from all over country, 100 were short listed and Odisha fire service agnishamseva was adjudged under silver award.