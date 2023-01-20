Traffic restrictions issued for Republic Day parade 2023 in Bhubaneswar: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The State-level Republic day will be organized at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on 26th January 2023. Therefore, the practice parade is going to be held from 22nd to 24th.

Accordingly, traffic restrictions have been issued for public transportation and in view of the security of the Republic Day. Here are the details.

For the parade and rehearsal huge congregation is expected which may cause serious traffic congestion around Mahatma Gandhi Marg. The rehearsal parade shall be held on 22nd, 23rd Jan from 2 pm to 5.30 pm and at 7 am to 10.30 am on 24th Jan. Hence, a restriction has been imposed around Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Here are the restrictions: