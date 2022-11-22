Odisha: Fire breaks out at lodge in Berhampur

Berhampur: A fire broke out at Balaji Lodge in Berhampur town of Ganjam district in Odisha late at night on Monday.

The lodge in located near Gate Bazar, Berhampur. The fire accident happened late last night. The cause of the fire is however yet to be known. The fire broke out inside the front gate of the lodge.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The people inside the lodge were evacuated safely. However, four bikes and one cycle in the premises of the lodge have turned to ashes.

Further details awaited.