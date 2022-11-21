Odisha: Man dies after being hit by gas-laden vehicle, locals block road to demand compensation

Nabarangpur: A man reportedly died after being hit by a gas-laden vehicle in Odisha’s Nabarangpur on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ratan Majhi.

Majhi, a native of Santoshpur village under Kosagumuda block, died on the spot after the gas-laden vehicle hit him.

Later, the angry locals staged a blockade on the Nabarangpur-Chhattisgarh road by placing Majhi’s body. Vehicular movement was disrupted on the route following the road blockade. They demanded the arrest of the driver of the vehicle and adequate compensation for the family of the deceased Majhi.

The local police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.