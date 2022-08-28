Odisha: Female Elephant Found Dead In Dhenkanal
Dhenkanal: A 45-year-old female elephant was found dead in the Khairamunda forest of the Mahabirod range of Dhenkanal.
This is yet another case of human-animal conflict in the state, an elephant was found dead on Sunday.
The animal died after coming in contact with a live electric wire said, forest officials.
However, the real cause of the elephant’s death has not been ascertained yet.
The officials have also launched an investigation into the matter.